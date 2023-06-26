According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Barbara D’Urso she would find love again with another man. To make web users suspicious was a photo published by herself on her Instagram profile. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Barbara D’Urso is one of conductors most loved and esteemed within Italian television. The woman is always a lot active on Instagram where he posts contents about his personal and professional life.

Carmelita will return to September with his program Afternoon Five broadcast on the Mediaset networks and in the meantime it is enjoying the first days of summer. Over the past few hours, she has also wanted to photograph a bunch of tulips. The gesture in question certainly did not go unnoticed by the fans who immediately realized that it could be a romantic gift. In fact, many speculate that the presenter has a new boyfriend.

In any case, D’Urso has not revealed what lies behind this gesture, she has released some declaration about his love life. Meanwhile, the presenter of Afternoon Five he is enjoying a few days of relaxation. In fact, she has been in the company of her parents friends at his villa Capalbio.

Barbara D’Urso: future projects

Over the last period, Barbara D’Urso would have received a lot job proposals. After fifteen years of absence, the presenter also made her return to the theater. Furthermore, according to some rumors circulating on the net, Carmelita should take part in a project on a popular digital platform. Either way, these are just guesses. So, to find out for sure, we just have to wait for confirmation from the person concerned.