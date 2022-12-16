It has officially been released Avatar: The Path of Watera film that is committed to bringing much more than what the film released in December of that distant year of 2009 offered us. For now, the reviews have been mostly positive, since it complies in all aspects, be it narrative or effects, however, there are people who have needed something.

Unlike other franchises, James Cameron decided to go against the tendencies that are usually applied in the cinema, the post credit scenes that give us a clue of what follows in the other tapes. But this time there is nothing, something that really should not surprise the audience, since the first film also lacks an additional scene.

Although, something very interesting must be made clear, and that is that in the reissue of the original tape for theaters a few months ago, a complete scene of the sequel was released at the end of the first credits. This was something new to those who witnessed it, but only to those who experienced that first trip at the time.

In news related to Avatar, it is confirmed that the video game that Ubisoft is creating will be somehow related to the movies, so it could be considered that it enters the canon. If you want to know more details about it, we invite you to click on the following link.

Editor’s note: I haven’t gotten to see the movie yet, but I’m glad they told me there isn’t such a scene so I don’t sit around for 15 minutes and find nothing. In fact, it is a good decision not to put anything.