A designer claims to have participated in a scanning session for this alleged Warner Bros.

Six and a half years ago Mad Max arrived in stores, a video game adaptation of the successful post-apocalyptic action franchise devised more than 40 years ago by George Miller, and since then little more has been known about a possible continuation. Until today, where a photograph on social networks gives hope about a new installment of the saga by Avalanche Studioscreators of the original video game.

It is a Twitter post by Wendy W. Fok, now picked up by various media, where the visual designer explains how she was invited by Avalanche Studios to “be scanned as a rebel in Mad Max 2“. Fok has not provided more details about this photo, although it seems that it was produced before the pandemic, so the development of this hypothetical video game could be quite advanced.

We will have to wait for further news to have a little more light on this proposal that could be developing in parallel to the new film. We talk about furiousa prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road brand new in May 2024 by Warner Bros..

If you want to know more about the first game, you can read the analysis of Mad Max where Álvaro Castellano assured that the production of the creators of Just Cause managed to capture the spirit of the Mad Max brand with a portrait of the desolate wasteland.

Beyond Mad Max, from Avalanche have other projects underway. Thus, during E3 2021, an open world cooperative was presented together with Microsoft Contraband. For its part, Warner Bros., the publishing company, has several releases planned for these months, highlighting Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy.

More about: Mad Max, Mad Max 2, Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Studios.