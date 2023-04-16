AutoCAD is a technical drawing and design software widely used in engineering and architecture. However, the high cost of licensing AutoCAD can be an obstacle for many small businesses and professionals, as we have seen the alternatives to Photoshop, now it is the turn of AutoCad.

Maybe you tried ways that weren’t exactly “legitimate” and it went wrong (viruses, malware, etc.), and you were looking for something that was right for you, perhaps free, that could somehow compensate for the lack of the well-known AutoDesk program.

Fortunately, there are several free AutoCAD alternatives available on the market.

Here are 10 alternatives to AutoCad that you may not have known

SketchUp Free: SketchUp is a very popular and easy to use 3D modeling software. The free version, SketchUp Free, offers many of the basic features of AutoCAD, including two- and three-dimensional drawing, rendering, and animation. FreeCAD: FreeCAD is an open source 3D parametric modeling software, which allows you to design complex objects, mechanical components, architectures and much more. The program supports multiple file formats, including DXF and DWG. LibreCAD: LibreCAD is an open source CAD software designed to work with DXF and DWG files. It has two-dimensional drawing tools, which allow you to create and modify geometries, and supports the functions of layers and dimensions. QCAD extension: QCAD is an open source CAD software that offers two-dimensional drawing capabilities, with support for DXF and DWG files. Its features include layer management, object snapping, and block creation. OpenSCAD: OpenSCAD is an open source CAD software that uses a scripting syntax to create 3D models. It is ideal for designing mechanical parts and geometrically shaped objects. It supports parametric modeling and STL file export. Tinkercad: Tinkercad is a web-based CAD software that allows you to create 3D models easily and intuitively. It is especially good for beginners, but can also be used for more complex projects. Onshape: Onshape is cloud-based CAD software that offers advanced 3D modeling and real-time collaboration capabilities. The free version, Onshape Free, is limited to a maximum of 5 active documents. Fusion 360: Fusion 360 from Autodesk is free CAD software for students, hobbyists, and startups that offers 3D modeling, rendering, and animation capabilities. The free version has some limitations, including a limited amount of cloud storage. DraftSight: DraftSight is free CAD software available for Windows, macOS and Linux. It offers two-dimensional drawing capabilities and supports the DWG format. nanoCAD: nanoCAD is a free CAD software for Windows that offers two-dimensional and three-dimensional drawing capabilities, with support for the DWG format. It also features rendering and animation capabilities.

In conclusion, AutoCAD is one of the most popular technical drawing software, but it is not the only option available.

The free alternatives to AutoCAD that we have listed in this article are just a few of the many options available. When choosing free CAD software, it is important to carefully evaluate your needs and look for a program that fits all needs.

Some of the free programs may have some limitations compared to AutoCAD, such as less advanced features or a steeper learning curve. However, many of these programs still offer advanced drafting and modeling capabilities, and can be a great choice for professionals, students, and hobbyists who can’t afford the cost of an AutoCAD license.