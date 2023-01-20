rafael amaya He came back as the drug lord Aurelio Casillas at the premiere of “El señor de los cielos 8”, whose first scenes showed how the DEA brought him back to life. However, after he was revived, the protagonist has been immersed in a dangerous persecution by the anti-drug agency, which will continue in chapter 8 of the Telemundo series.
When Casillas thought he was free of his captors’ radar, Tracy and his men managed to find him again, although this time it seems that Aurelio will not make things easy for the agents.
When does “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 4, premiere?
“The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere its chapter 4 this Friday, January 20. According to a new advance, Aurelio Casillas seems to have found someone who will make him believe in love again; however, his brief moment of happiness will be interrupted by the DEA.
The agents won’t rest until they catch the drug lord, but he won’t stay quiet for long either. Check out the sneak peek below.
What time does “El señor de los cielos 8″ come out on Telemundo, according to my country?
If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Here we leave you the list of times, so you can locate your country.
- Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm
- Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm
Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 4 ONLINE?
“The Lord of the heavens” It is a Telemundo production, therefore, you can see season 8 through that TV channel. If you want to connect to the plot via ONLINE, you can use the channel’s website or its mobile application (available for iOS and Android).
In addition, you have Peacock at your disposal to see the chapters by STREAMING. However, this service is only available for the United States.
What channel is Telemundo?
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV
- Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
