rafael amaya He came back as the drug lord Aurelio Casillas at the premiere of “El señor de los cielos 8”, whose first scenes showed how the DEA brought him back to life. However, after he was revived, the protagonist has been immersed in a dangerous persecution by the anti-drug agency, which will continue in chapter 8 of the Telemundo series.

When Casillas thought he was free of his captors’ radar, Tracy and his men managed to find him again, although this time it seems that Aurelio will not make things easy for the agents.

Aurelio Casillas’s mission is to escape from the DEA. Photo: Telemundo

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 4, premiere?

“The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere its chapter 4 this Friday, January 20. According to a new advance, Aurelio Casillas seems to have found someone who will make him believe in love again; however, his brief moment of happiness will be interrupted by the DEA.

The agents won’t rest until they catch the drug lord, but he won’t stay quiet for long either. Check out the sneak peek below.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8″ come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Here we leave you the list of times, so you can locate your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 4 ONLINE?

“The Lord of the heavens” It is a Telemundo production, therefore, you can see season 8 through that TV channel. If you want to connect to the plot via ONLINE, you can use the channel’s website or its mobile application (available for iOS and Android).

In addition, you have Peacock at your disposal to see the chapters by STREAMING. However, this service is only available for the United States.

“Lord of the Skies” season 8 is available via streaming via Peacock. Photo: Peacock Capture

What channel is Telemundo?