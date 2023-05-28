Does Arisa have a boyfriend? “If I continue like this, I will remain a spinster for life”

Does Arisa have a boyfriend? The many fans of the singer, a guest today on Domenica In, have been wondering for some time. The answer is no: at the moment the singer is single. In recent weeks, Arisa has admitted that looking back, she realized that she “ran away many times because I didn’t feel up to it or I demanded to be loved the way I wanted, but people love you as they can. Accepting this thing is synonymous with growth. At 40 I accepted it”.

Now, in addition to his career, he would also like to fall in love, at the moment he is single after the last and painful story-not love story he had with Vito Coppola: “I would like something beautiful, simple, reciprocal, with a person who wants to build something together. If I continue with these demands, I will remain a spinster for life”. In her future she would like to sing all over the world “this is the greatest wish I have. I’d like to go around with my music, sing in Italian even abroad and see what effect it has on interacting with another type of audience”.

Who is

Arisa, pseudonym of Rosalba Pippa (Genoa, 20 August 1982), is an Italian singer and television personality. After winning the SanremoLab competition in 2008, in 2009 she achieved her success by winning in the “New proposals” category at the 59th Sanremo Festival with the single Sincerity. She continued her career by participating in the Sanremo Festival, in the “Champions” category, six times: in 2010 with Malamorenò (9th place), in 2012 finishing second with La notte, which won a Sanremo Hit Award as the best-selling Sanremo single of that edition, in 2014 resulting in the winner with Controvento, in 2016 with Guardando il cielo (10th place), in 2019 with I feel good (8th place) and in 2021 with You could do more (10th place).

Since 2010 he has started his television activity, as a regular presence on the Victor Victoria TV program – Nothing is as it seems and as a judge of the fifth, sixth and tenth Italian editions of the X Factor talent show. In 2011 she made her film debut as an actress and voice actress. In 2015 she was co-host of the 65th edition of the Sanremo Festival. In 2021 she won the sixteenth edition of the Dancing with the Stars program paired with the dancer Vito Coppola.