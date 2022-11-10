We still don’t have clear numbers on the diffusion of Apple Arcadeas well as updated data for some of the others, but based on what has recently emerged it could be the subscription service with the largest number of users among those on the market, beating PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

This is what Sports Interactive Games, the team responsible for the famous Football Manager, which recently released Football Manager 2023, would have reported.

According to reports from Miles Jacobson from SIG to iMore, Apple Arcade subscribers would be far more than those on all other competing gaming services.

Jacobson did not report precise data, but a sort of order of magnitude that appears quite clear to underline the success of the Apple service compared to the others: “They told me about a nine-digit number as for subscribers, I have no idea if this is a correct amount or not. “

Even thinking of the lowest approximation, it would be 100 million subscribers, as reported by the head of Sports Interactive. We can’t verify the quantity because Apple hasn’t released up-to-date data on the number of subscribers on its service, but if it were realistic quantities there would be a huge difference with other competing services.

In practice, Apple Arcade would have almost a number of users equal to that of the other services added togetherconsidering the known data of Xbox Game Pass (25 million according to the information provided, however, in January 2022, almost a year ago), Nintendo Switch Online (36 million) and PlayStation Plus (about 45 million).

Such a quantity would be justified by the enormous spread of iPhones and iOS devices in the world, even if it still seems a really high figure to be realistic, pending any confirmation from Apple.