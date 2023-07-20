For the first time in Europe, sales of electric cars surpassed those of diesel with the share of sales rising from 10.7% to 15.1%. Hybrid cars remain in second place in the choices of those who buy a new car with 24.3% of the market. However, the largest share remains that of petrol cars with 36.3%.

Here is the definitive answer to those who support the fake news that “Nobody wants electric cars”: consumers have chosen, indeed are choosing, battery-powered cars with increasing strength. To the point that long before 2035, when the registration of internal combustion engines will be banned, electric cars will outsell petrol ones in Europe. When? Within two years, despite Italy: our market is the one holding back the diffusion of this new technology: we are still in last place in the diffusion of BEVs, even if the share continues (slowly) to rise and reaches 9.8%. The gap with other countries (source Unrae) is impressive: in Germany, BEVs are 18.9%, in France, 17.5%, in the United Kingdom, 17.9%, not to mention the Nordic countries where electric vehicles have had the majority of the market for a long time. A two-speed Europe? Exact.