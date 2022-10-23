





How can a theatrical-musical genre inaugurated 400 years ago still have relevance? Opera was born in the noble courts, was adopted by the bourgeoisie and reinvented itself through time and space. A show in Bonn proves it. Germany is the country with the largest number of opera houses in the world: 83. Among the most illustrious is the Bayreuth Festival House, founded by Richard Wagner (1813-1883). Since the 1876 season, only compositions by the brilliant multipurpose artist have been performed there, in the context of an annual event that attracts hordes of celebrities.

However, this theatrical-musical genre itself is an Italian invention: at the Medici court in Florence, around the year 1600, the first operas were presented, to entertain the rich and powerful of the Tuscan capital and also to express their magnificence. .

One of the main musical innovations of the genre was the adoption of the recitative, which brought singing closer to the rhythms and accents of spoken language. Jacopo Peri and Giulio Caccini were the composers of the first operas, based on the text of the theater plays in verse La Dafne and L’Euridice, by Ottavio Rinuccini. In 1607, Claudio Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo premiered in Mantua, a landmark in the history of opera and the oldest in repertoire to date.

The new art form soon found resonance with the public. For the European nobility, it was perfectly suited to flaunting their wealth, power and superiority, in shows that lasted up to five hours. In the 17th and 18th centuries, the best composers, singers and set designers flocked to the Viennese court. Emperor Charles 6th (1685-1740), of the Habsburg dynasty, even assumed the role of conductor.

Starting in the 1630s, the wealthy patrician families of Venice founded the first opera houses. His aim was less ostentation and luxury than making money; thus, to maximize profits, the performances were shortened and the choir and orchestra reduced.

Among the biggest costs were the fees of stars like the castrato Farinelli and the spectacular sets, resulting in huge shows that drew crowds: the clever Venetian patricians had found a source of enrichment.

Another announced death of the opera

“The intention was to excite and amaze spectators,” confirms art historian Katharina Chrubasik. Together with playwright Alexander Meier-Dörzenbach, she curates the exhibition Die Oper ist tot – Es lebe die Oper (The opera is dead – Long live the opera), which can be visited in the Bundeskunsthalle salon in Bonn until February 5, 2023.

As of 2019, 3.8 million attend opera annually in Germany, a number that has held steady for many years. But then the covid-19 pandemic broke out, and the houses closed their doors. A killing blow for erudite musical theater?

“Opera had its death announced over and over again, and even so, it always reinvented itself, redefined itself after every crisis, be it wars or social upheavals”, reassures Chrubasik.

In the opinion of the director general of the Bundeskunsthalle, Eva Kraus, opera appeals to all the senses like no other genre, amalgamating music, singing, poetry, fine arts, theater and dance in a spectacular total work of art. For her, it is “one of the most intoxicating artistic forms that exist”.

Curator Alexander Meier-Dörzenbach sums up the operatic qualities in a dramatic formula: “The intention of opera is to shake the human soul.” Although everything the audience sees is an illusion, it affects them, and “this effect is real and true.”

The composer and conductor Gustav Mahler also aimed for this unparalleled effect on the public, by taking over the direction of the newly founded Vienna Court Opera in 1897. In addition to conducting singers, choir and orchestra, he took over the stage direction and introduced an innovation that remains to this day: the audience lights were turned off and the room doors closed after the performance began. Everyone was to concentrate entirely on the events on stage, staged and composed down to the last detail.

From Milan’s Scala to New York’s Metropolitan

In the course of its history, opera has oscillated between different conceptions and ambitions, explored as a status symbol, raised as an economic company and worshiped as a stronghold of high-level art.

In the 19th century, the Teatro Scala in Milan was the noble address among opera houses. Its director, Domenico Barbaja, a former waiter and card player, integrated a casino into the institution and had a good relationship with the composers Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868), Vincenzo Bellini (1801-1835) and Gaetano Donizetti (1797-1848). , ordering several works from them.

The Milanese publisher Ricordi held the performance rights and handled worldwide distribution. Further on, the house will be the premiere venue for some of the greatest evergreens in the repertoire, promoting composers of the caliber of Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901) and Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924). Under the baton of Arturo Toscanini, from 1898 onwards Scala reached an unprecedented musical level.

Meanwhile, in America, at the end of the 19th century, 22 New York nouveaux riches – among them the Rockefeller, Vanderbilt and Roosevelt families, snubbed by the established local aristocracy – founded their own Metropolitan Opera (“Met”, for the intimate ones). ), which initially presented all works in Italian, regardless of the original language. No later than 40 years later, it was on a par with Vienna’s Staatsoper and Milan’s Scala.

Opera still alive and exciting, 400 years later

Until – or mainly – today, classical musical theater suffers from a reputation for snobbery. “Of course, opera has always been very elitist: after all, it is a form of the court, it developed at that time”, acknowledges Katharina Chrubasik. “But in the 19th century it is also an artistic genre of the bourgeoisie, which created new, fantastic venues, and assumed the role that the nobility once had.”

Above all, it is high time that this reputation changed. The curator hopes that the show in Bonn will contribute to this and make visitors want to visit the theater. In principle, opera is like cinema, he says, a place where stories are told, of battles with dragons, of heroes and traitors, of intrigues and conspiracies, of accomplished and unattainable love, of passion and human abysses, of life and inevitable death.

“Opera is surreal, it brings together things that don’t exist. The films are, so to speak, a continuation of it”, and perhaps elitism is only in our heads. That’s why everyone should give this art form a chance: “Opera is capable of exhilarating us, triggering feelings like no other genre” – and that would answer the question of whether opera still has a place today, emphasizes Katharina. Chrubasik.







