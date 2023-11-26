Of Massimo Mapelli

Anxiety is a pathology that must be treated but its effects on the cardiovascular system are often non-existent or overestimated

I am 18 years old and I have been suffering from panic attacks for a few years: recently they have become more intense and very often I have anxiety for entire days or weeks. Among the symptoms that scare me the most are tachycardia and extrasystoles. For this reason I have had many cardiological checks, in which no problems have ever emerged, other than sinus tachycardia of anxiety origin. Could I risk a heart attack or other cardiovascular problems?

He replies Massimo MapelliDepartment of Critical and Rehabilitative Cardiology, Monzino Cardiology Centre, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

Generally when we talk about tachycardia of anxious origin we are referring to the so-called sinus tachycardiaa form of tachycardia – definable as a heart rate greater than 100 beats per minute, or in any case disproportionate to the needs of the organism at that moment – caused by the activation of the fight and flight system. It is an ancestral reflex which, through neuro-hormonal mechanisms, it causes the heart to pump harder in moments of danger, at least perceived danger. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a lion inside the camp in the Stone Age or an email with yet another request that arrives on our smartphone: evolution follows much slower rhythms than our hearts and even today, exactly like thousands from years ago, anxiety works as a powerful activator of our cardiovascular system, starting with the number of heart beats. See also Tips for getting back to sleep when you wake up in the middle of the night (and with anxiety)

Adrenaline production Just think that

adrenaline and norepinephrine

key hormones secreted during the most pronounced anxious states, are the basis of the drugs that are used in intensive care to support our cardiovascular system. When we feel intense fear, our body begins an incessant production of adrenaline to give the body an energetic discharge capable of making it react immediately. Running away from the lion (productive and profitable attitude on an evolutionary level) or getting angry with the sender of the email (much less). Anxiety is a pathology but its effects on the cardiovascular system are often non-existent or overestimated.

Control the anxious state Instead of focusing on the cardiac symptom, one should try to implement it any type of strategy (pharmacological and non-pharmacological) capable of controlling the anxious state, in such a way as to restore an optimal quality of life. Among the most widely used strategies are sport, breathing/meditation exercises, psychotherapy. When these are not sufficient, with the help of a specialist, you can also resort to a pharmacological therapy, at least temporary. An alternative that shouldn’t scare you. Once the anxiety problem is controlled, the pounding sensation will go away as a resultlike a shutter that stops beating once the wind stops. See also Smallpox of monkeys, vaccine rush in the US

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. It’s enough click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.