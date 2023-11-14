Anuel AA is in the eye of the storm. A young woman in her 30s accused him on TikTok for allegedly not taking care of her son. According to what is heard, the woman claims that she met the artist at a concert she gave in Venezuela and, as a result of the adventure, it was pregnant; However, Anuel is not responsible for the minor, as he credits her.

YOU CAN SEE: Anuel AA recovers from risky surgery and releases new musical hit

Does Anuel have another child?

HE went viral A video of TikTok in which a Venezuelan woman claims that when she gave birth and asked that Anuel recognize her son and buy her diapers, the artist refused to do so.

“My son is growing up, but it turns out that he decided to look for him and he sued me. He sued me because I no longer want him to see his son. I’m tired of walking behind him, begging him to give the child love, to give him money. Now that the child is older, he does want to look for the baby. (…) I do not consider this fair and if he wants to continue with this lawsuit because he says that he is going to put me in prisonWell, I ask you that together we do justice, because it is not possible for a mother to get ahead alone with her son and overnight the father comes out wanting to be with him,” he commented. He stated: “Those men with power are very dangerous.” and I, really, I’m afraid “Take my son away from me.”

Anuel is one of the most influential artists in the world. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

YOU CAN SEE: The HARD sentence that Anuel AA had in prison and how Tego Calderón HELPED him

How many children does Anuel AA have?

Anuel has, officially, three children. The secondIt is the result of the relationship between the reggaeton player and the model Melissa Vallecilla. Anuel did not acknowledge his paternity at first, but finally declared that the girl is her daughter. The third is the daughter with Yailin and, if the blood relationship with the son of the woman who makes the severe accusations on TikTok is confirmed, the ‘Amanece’ interpreter would have four in total.

#Anuel #child #Woman #reports #reggaeton #player #abandoned #pregnant