Antonio Medugno is gaining a lot of popularity after entering the Big Brother VIP house.

The young Neapolitan immediately made the public love him for his sweet and spontaneous character.

The boy entered the house after a brief date with Clarissa Selassié, but now seems to be very close to a Amici dancer.

In an interview with RLT in the Trends & Celebrietes program he explained:

If it is true that you are feeling and dating a girl from Friends? I prefer to keep her out, we are talking, we met for an aperitif in Rome, she preferred not to let this thing out, she wanted to stay out of the spotlight because she is going through a period like this. I’ve known her for a while, she’s always been engaged, then she broke up. She is a beautiful girl aesthetically, I am knowing her temperamentally, I am not based only on aesthetics.

It seems that it is Rosa di Grazia. To confirm the flirtation his friend Gianluca Costantino present in the studio: “He mentioned something to me. I also saw something. In my opinion, the person who may like him has arrived. “

The boy did not miss the opportunity to also talk about Delia Duran and Alex Belli and explained: