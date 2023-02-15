There is practically a day left before the universe of the movies of Marvel begin its fifth phase, this clearly with the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania On cinemas. And in fact, film specialists have mentioned that it is an important step forward, an event that will shape the future of what will happen in these stories.

With all these statements, some fans are going to wonder if it has post-credits scenes, because let’s remember that suddenly they usually use joke segments until the end of the movies or simply do not put anything like in end game. Fortunately for those who enjoy these scenes, we can affirm that there is something interesting to see.

Specifically, there are two segments, one that appears right in the middle of the credits, something to which you have become accustomed Marvel to implement for many years in their tapes. For its part, the end of the credits also has something to contribute for the attendees, even the media mention that it is worthwhile for all the letters to pass.

No specific details have been released as to what the curtain closes on, so attendees will have to take a look for themselves in movie theaters. We will have old acquaintances like Scott Lang back, as well as characters who make their debut in the movies (not a series), including the expected villain known as Kang.

Remember that the next one is coming February 16th.

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is a movie that is highly anticipated by Marvel fans, as we are shown the possibilities of how this universe is going to expand. Personally, I’m going on Sunday to keep an eye on it.