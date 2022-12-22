Without any shadow of a doubt Anna Tatangelo she is one of the most loved and popular singers in the world of Italian music. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, the artist would have a new love in her life. Let’s find out all the details together.

Anna Tatangelo never ceases to amaze all her fans. Following her breakup with her ex-boyfriend Livio Cori, the well-known singer has returned to occupy the center of the news. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were some rumors emerged about his love life.

It seems that the woman has definitively closed her love story with Livio Cori and has found peace of mind with another man. This was declared by the newspaper “Diva e Donna” which speaks of a real one love who suddenly fell into the life of the singer of Sora. This is what it reads about magazine edited by Cairo Editore:

Anna Tatangelo in this period is particularly radiant. There are those who say that she is dating a new knight for whom she has a strong liking.

We are currently unaware of theidentity of the man in question. However, one thing is certain: Anna Tantangelo is experiencing a radiant period despite being forced to face two mourning in the family over the last few months.

Anna Tatangelo: the relationship with Gigi D’Alessio

While Anna Tatangelo puts her feelings back into play, it seems that Gigi D’Alessio decided to get married to Denise Esposito. To date, the Neapolitan singer and Tatangelo are not in good relations. The former couple has kept in contact only for the love of their son Andrea who is currently eleven years old. Furthermore, on the occasion of ainterview issued to very truethe woman had declared that she was embittered after learning the news of Gigi D’Alessio’s new paternity.