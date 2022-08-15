Real Madrid made their debut yesterday in a new edition of LaLiga against Almería with a victory by two goals to one against the locals. Lucas Vázquez and David Alaba were the scorers for the Spanish capital team while Ramazzani was the only scorer for the local team.
Although the merengue club took the three points back to Madrid, with a comeback included, the meringues sowed more doubts than joys with the new signings of the squad. Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni started as starters in this league debut. The first did it in the center of defense together with Militao, and the young French player did it, in the center of the field, the Frenchman had to do the functions of Casemiro.
Neither of them were very successful in their debut in the highest category of Spanish football. The German had nightmares about Ramazzani, who ran over him at all times, and the goal from Almeria was caused by a mismatch in defense by Antonio Rudiger.
In the case of Tchouameni, he was very nervous on the day of his league debut with Real Madrid, they could be seen from miles away. So, looking at the current squad and the league debut, the following question arises: Does the Madrid coach have work to do with the new signings?
The truth is that yes, both with Rudiger and with Tchouameni, both of them have just arrived at a club as demanding as Real Madrid and they need to get used to it. Both footballers have more than enough skills to belong to the merengue squad, but Ancelotti will have to help them to achieve it.
It is a matter of time before these players begin to bear fruit and put on great performances that Real Madrid will remember.
#Ancelotti #work #signings #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply