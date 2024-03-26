It does not assure or rule out. Ana Paula Consorte She is in Peru accompanying the father of her children, the national soccer player Paolo Guerrero. Let us remember that the couple was immersed in various wedding rumors that Consorte was in charge of denying. This time, Ana Paula referred again to a possible marriage with the new member of the César Vallejo University Club. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Ana Paula Consorte say about marrying Paolo Guerrero?

Reporters from the entertainment program Willax TV They approached the model and asked her about the photograph of the alleged wedding rings that they would use and that was leaked through social networks.

The Brazilian pointed out that she has not talked about the issue and that the 'Predator' has not referred to it either. In addition, Ana Paula indicated that she and Paolo already live as a married couple, since they are living together in Trujillo with their two children and Consorte's eldest daughter.

“Yes, but I'm not talking about that, neither is Paolo talking about that. Ah… I don't know what to tell you. “We live like married people now,” declared for the television space of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

Did Ana Paula Consorte rule out starting a friendship with Brunella Horna?

In the same conversation with 'Love and fire'Consorte assured that although Paolo Guerrero was signed to play for the Universidad César Vallejo club, he has not yet met Brunella Horna, even though Richard Acuña is the president of the soccer team.

Ana Paula even expressed her discomfort by ruling out a conversation with her in the future and also called her a liar. “No (I have met her), not with that girl. “She speaks many things that are not true.”, he sentenced. These statements surprised the couple's followers, who highlighted their sincerity and their fluency in Spanish.

What did Ana Paula Consorte say about her new life in Trujillo?

After much speculation on the part of the refusal of Ana Paula Consorte living in Trujillo, the dancer denied these accusations and stated that she is calm about living in the aforementioned city. She also highlighted the friendliness of the people who live in the northern region.

Paolo Guerrero's partner also ruled out any alleged conflict with the soccer player's mother, Doña Peta, who was worried about the threats she recently received. She also mentioned that the public generates a lot of controversy regarding his personal issues.

“No, people talk a lot and don't know things. He had no problem outside of the 'Doña Peta' situation due to the threats. “I am happy, there (in Trujillo) the people are very kind”declared for 'Teledeportes'.

