This weekend, the Club America led by Fernando Ortiz beat the Rayos de Necaxa at home in the last breath Jaime Lozano on matchday 12 of the Clausura 2022 tournament and took home the three points to string together two consecutive wins.
With that victory and pending the rest of date 12, the azulcrema team is in twelfth place with 13 points, product of three wins, four draws and five losses.
In this way, the illusion of the fans of the Eagles has increased considerably and it is believed that the team has aspirations to advance to the next phase, after the end of the regular phase, but the question here is: will the Coapa squad be able to get into to Liguilla directly?
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The reality is that mathematically, Club América still has the possibility of entering the Liguilla directly, it must be remembered that the first four of the classification, after the 17 dates of the regular phase, advance directly to the Fiesta Grande, while from site 5 to 12 a playoff is disputed.
In the case of the Eagles, in the absence of five commitments they still have 15 points that they could add to their cause, that is, they could add a maximum of 28 units, no club has that many points at the moment, however, in this instance there are already four teams that have 20 or more points, so it is very difficult for the team from the capital to have a place among the top four this contest.
That is why those from El Nido must focus on adding as many points as they can to obtain the best possible place in the playoffs and have aspirations to be part of the best eight teams that will face each other in the quarterfinals.
#America #chance #Liguilla
Leave a Reply