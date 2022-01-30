The American magazine “Newsweek” stated that the nuclear option has become on the table in the United States to deter aggression to the region of Europe, noting that this matter was clear in the military maneuvers that took place last year and called “Global Lightning”, and those maneuvers simulated confronting a supposed Russian invasion of the Baltic countries. .

The scenario escalates from deterrence to the use of nuclear weapons themselves.

The “Global Lightning” maneuvers return this year, amid an unprecedented crisis between Russia and the West, led by the United States.

While the West says that Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 soldiers on the borders of Ukraine, is preparing to invade it, Moscow denies this and says that its military moves do not threaten anyone, stressing at the same time the importance of taking its security requirements into consideration, especially the lack of progress by NATO to the east. .

The “Global Lightning” exercises are one of the limited exercises conducted by the US Strategic Command and the Nuclear Command, based in Nebraska. This year, these exercises coincide with the Ukrainian crisis, and will last for 5 days.

Newsweek said no one had planned to hold the maneuvers at this time of year.

The scenario of the “Global Lightning” exercises this year also includes China.

Previous US options that the Biden administration talked about included imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, including its President Vladimir Putin, and supplying Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.

But Biden ruled out, at least publicly, the sending of US forces to Ukraine, as it is a non-NATO country.

The director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, Hans Christensen, spoke in 2019 about a supposed plan for nuclear war, noting

To the major shift in this area, calling on the Pentagon to take this into account.

Little is known about that plan nor about the details of the “Global Lightning” maneuvers, but Christensen only said that the maneuvers include conducting operations in a nuclear environment, before and after attacks, including redirecting weapons, including nuclear, and striking enemy forces.

These exercises take into account the possibility of nuclear attacks on the United States, and how to continue to operate after them.