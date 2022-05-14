In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Ambra Angiolini that left the world of the web speechless. According to some indiscretions that become more and more insistent, the famous presenter would have a new one love. Let’s find out all the details together.

Ambra Angiolini recently ended up in the crosshairs of the gossip. This time to make the showgirl the protagonist of the gossip was a ‘image widespread on social networks that portrays it together with a mysterious man. Therefore, according to numerous rumors, after the final farewell to Massimiliano Allegri, the woman would have a new love.

To spread that news was the weekly magazine “Diva e Donna” through a photo published on its official Instagram page. In the image in question, Ambra Angiolini appears to exchange a passionate one kiss along with its alleged flame. These were the words written by the newspaper:

Amber, the kiss with a new knight. The presenter, who will be on the jury of “X Factor” next season, has a new love after the end of the story with Massimiliano Allegri. In this exclusive image, which is part of a larger service that you can only find on “Diva e donna”, Amber kisses a mysterious man she has been dating for a few weeks.

The shot made public on the web portrays the couple sitting at a table while they eat something. In a second moment the kiss is triggered. We are not currently informed of theidentity of the man in question but one thing is certain: the two have been dating for a few weeks. However, no denial or confirmation has yet been received from the direct interested party. On the other hand, Massimiliano Allegri’s ex-girlfriend has always preferred to keep the maximum privacy about his private life without revealing any details.