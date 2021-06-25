Amazon regularly destroys tens of thousands of products by sending them in rubbish dump to save on ‘returns’?

A video is circulating online that seems to verify this policy which does not seem to be green or sustainable.

A service of ITV News shot in Scotland, 4 ‘: 20 ”to be followed carefully.

The network claims to have had the evidence from an Amazon employee who remains anonymous. The videos however look very convincing and seem to speak for themselves. New electronic products, including televisions, in perfect working order. Books. Hairdryer. Cutlery. Boxes and boxes of new pulp products Why destroy them? Because when a product no longer has a market it is cheaper to send it to landfill than to return it to those who built it, the explanation seems to be. Happens I’m in Scotland?