The model and businesswoman Alondra García Miró was the most recent guest of the program Milagros Leiva, journalist at Willax Television, who addressed all kinds of topics from her professional and personal life, such as the actress's desire to become a mother. In the interview for 'Life and miracles', The communicator wanted to know unknown points about the relationship that García Miró maintains with the Spanish businessman Francisco Alister.

What did Alondra García Miró say about her Spanish boyfriend Francisco Alister?

When asked directly about Milagros Leiva Regarding Alondra García Miró's wishes to become a mother, the model stated that she does want to have children in the future, although at that moment she has no specific plans in this regard. In that sense, she revealed that she had considered the possibility of freezing eggs for the future. The model also shared that she has talked about the issue with her current partner, the businessman Francisco Alister Morenowho is not related to show business.

“I want to be a mother. Do I feel the biological clock? Yes. I want to be a mother, yes, but right now, at this moment, I don't have it planned, but I would like to freeze eggs like I told you and, well, I don't know. I think everything is going to arrive at the moment it has to arrive, if God wants it and allows it.”said the sought-after content creator.

But the thing did not stop there, because, during the interview, Milagros Leiva delved into the topic. She asked if García Miró wants Moreno to be the father of her children and how long they have been together. The model's response was that, although they have only been together for a short time, she feels a special connection with him, as if they knew each other from past lives. In addition, she highlighted that Moreno is outside the entertainment world and is fully dedicated to the business field.

“I feel like we have known each other for years and lives. As if it were from other lives. We have talked about our children, but he is totally unrelated to what I do. He is a natural and pure businessman.”“Alondra revealed.

Will Alondra García Miró marry Francisco Alister?

Although the exact duration of the relationship between Alondra García Miró and Francisco Alister Moreno, the model stated that their bond is solidly established. While she expressed her desire to get married, she clarified that the idea of ​​starting a family is not in her plans for the current year.

“Yes of course. In that sense, I am very traditional (…). I think that today living together is like a super commitment, but marriage seals that. I believe in marriage and I believe in love. Of course I want to be a mother in a moment, but I feel so happy, so full, that I don't know, not for now,” concluded the actress in an interview with América Televisión.

What did Alondra García-Miró say about her romance with Francisco Alister?

Alondra maintained her usual discretion when talking about her partner, a businessman of Spanish origin with interests in different sectors. He expressed his respect for Francisco's privacy, although he assured that he feels happy at the moment.

“I'm going through a nice stage in my life, in general. There are things I don't have to hide, but I also respect my partner's privacy. “I'm not a girl used to talking about private topics,” he told América TV.

Why should a relationship end, according to Alondra García Miró?

Recently, Alondra García Miró was interviewed by Mónica Cabrejos on a renowned radio station. During the conversation, the announcer dared to ask the popular 'Ojiverde' about the reasons that could lead her to end a romantic relationship. In response, the influencer shared her criteria for ending a relationship. “When you no longer feel that you are growing or being added to and they don't give you freedom. Self-love is very important,” she expressed on Radio Mega Mix.

García Miró also added: “Sometimes you give yourself, super committed… But it is also important not to get lost along the way.” These statements become relevant considering his last relationship with the soccer player Paolo Guerrero.

