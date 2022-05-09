Last weekend it was announced that John S. just before his horrific shooting at a care farm in Alblasserdam (two dead, several injured) sent an email to RTL Boulevard had sent. In it he said, among other things, that he had asked for help for psychological problems for years. He also emailed details about the murder of the Vlissingen shoemaker Johan Quist, which took place a few days before the fatal shooting in Alblasserdam. For that first murder, 38-year-old S. was already wanted.