Alberto Gamero is very close to his dream of winning the League with Millionaires. This Saturday they qualified for the grand final by defeating Independiente Medellín 2-1.

Gamero, who already won a Cup title last year and who has a star in the League in Millos, but as a player, in 1988, knows that the challenge is great for what is to come.

Something that has characterized Gamero, since his time as a soccer player with Millionaires, which he arrived at 35 years ago, is his long hair. And at the press conference after the victory, they asked him if he had any omens and if he would remove his hair if he got the 16th star.

“The truth that I always think about is giving my best and that my team gives their best. I want this title to dedicate it to my family, to the fans, to the managers. I don’t have cabals. It is to think things that are not to my liking, no. I already said, I will die with this hair, I will die with the bracelets (laughs)”.

Gamero recognized the bad first half of Millionaires

Alberto Gamero spoke of the weak first half that his team played. “Since I’ve been in Millonarios it’s the worst first half we’ve played. God is great and with the help of Juan we kept zero. In the second half it was something else. A team opening wings, which developed well and we controlled the game. Medellín dedicated himself to playing vertically and looking for two forwards. They were trying to win. The two central defenders of ours played better and we contained them, ”he explained.

Gamero knows that the target is close. “I have that great happiness of having three years with this institution and fighting for the first places. I show them that by not being a champion you can’t hide a good project. The last few years we didn’t go to the final by one point and we always fought. The group is taking hierarchy, playing finals. Llinás had never played in a final. That will give him experience and that makes me happy. Today (Saturday) we saw a packed stadium and wherever we go our fans fill us up. I think that makes us happy.”

Gamero spoke of the regularity that Millonarios has had in the semester, which has him in first place in the reclassification. “I was not thinking about the classification but about the sum of points. Today we reached 51 points, which is quite a lot. Maybe we could have made another game plan. We in this period do not work to defend ourselves. We did know that with a draw we could qualify. It’s nice to go to a final with this score we have. We have two games left.”

The DT insisted that the goal is to get the star. “Getting to the end will be a great satisfaction. We want to go find it. We are committed to a title and we are going to fight for it. This is a healthy and humble group that wants big things. God willing we achieve it, because we make merits “.

