Millonarios achieved a new victory in the League, this time he beat Junior 1-0 and reached 29 points. He was a shot away from qualifying.

At the end of the game, coach Alberto Gamero analyzed the good and the bad of his team in this difficult game. He admitted that the first half of Millonarios was not good. In addition, he was consulted about the Colombian National Team and if he is a candidate for the position, after the elimination of the team that will not go to the Qatar World Cup.

Gamer’s Words

Balance: “They included another mixed midfielder who was Cabrera and they closed us down the middle. We were not clear with the ball, that is essential. Junior blocked the spaces. In the second half we had a little more clarity. Sosa and Silva received more clarity. I liked that the team had the initiative, always searched, always attacked. We won on dead ball.”

Approach: “I can’t despair, if I want clarity and I don’t have it, I look for variants between them, I change Ruiz from the zone, Silva… If there is no clarity, we have to find another way. With Celis we needed speed on the outside and Sosa feels calmer in the middle… I got annoyed because we elaborated something for a quiet ball and we did another one. We improved in the second half”.

Colombia selection: “My happiness is being in Millonarios and we have done a project that is going well. Obviously we have to end with a title… From the National Team I am not desperate in that. I send a supportive hug to Reinaldo Rueda, he tried by all means to take us to the World Cup and he couldn’t. Today… we have Rueda and we support him as much as possible. Today I can’t aspire when I have a compatriot there. I’m going to support him until the day he’s there”.

Silva, Sosa and Ruiz: “They did not overdo it, but the rival came to us in a medium-low block and it was through their space where there were more people. Clarity was lacking. There is no despair. I know that they play well. In other games they have been much more clear. We won but we made mistakes and we have to improve”.

