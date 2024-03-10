In the new formation, Ajax also showed that it has its defensive affairs in order against stunt club Aston Villa. But will interim coach John van 't Schip's 5-4-1 also work when Fortuna Sittard parks the bus this afternoon? “Higher tempo, crosses from the wingbacks and passing from Steven Berghuis are necessary.”
