Águilas Doradas was the best team in the regular phase, but their performance in the semifinal was disappointing. With a single point after five games, those from Rionegro have already been eliminated.

However, Águilas Doradas reaches the last day as judge of the definition of the qualifier for the final on the last date, in which Alianza Petrolera, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pasto arrive with options to advance.

Alianza Petrolera, leader of group A with 9 points, will visit Águilas on the last date. Nacional, second, also with 9 units, will receive Deportivo Pasto, third with 6 and still with options to advance.

This is how the home runs go after the fifth date. Alianza, Nacional and Pasto arrive alive to the last day in group A. Millos and Chicó, the optioned in group B. pic.twitter.com/kI1oXJ2Q2D – José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) June 13, 2023

Nacional depends on a victory against Pasto and Alianza Petrolera not beating Águilas Doradas to qualify. It could also do it if there is a tie and Alianza loses, or if both win, but the greens do so by two or more goals than those from Barrancabermeja get.

Where do the rumors come from that Águilas would play with Sub-20?

A version began to circulate on social networks according to which Águilas Doradas, already eliminated, would play with a U-20 roster, something that would favor Alianza Petrolera’s options, and they even quote an alleged phrase by Lucas González.

The Águilas coach himself was surprised on his social networks and he himself commented on one of those versions that he shot on Twitter:

In statements released by Gente, Pasión y Fútbol, ​​González insisted that the versions of playing with a youth team are unfounded. Of course, he expressed his desire that Atlético Nacional be classified.

“Under no reason would I lend myself to something like this. Wherever I am, I will always do everything possible to win. Also, I love Atlético Nacional and I would love for them to qualify since we couldn’t”: Lucas González, DT of @Golden Eagles about the rumors that an Under 20 team would put up against Alianza pic.twitter.com/UXDYRGwhGi — Mauricio Gonzalez Arteaga (@MauricioGPF) June 14, 2023

It should be remembered that González worked in the lower divisions of Atlético Nacional. Later, he was appointed as Harold Rivera’s technical assistant in Santa Fe, but he did not get to be in a single match for the Bogota club: he accepted the offer from Águilas Doradas.

The Antioquia team, likewise, needs points in its goal of qualifying for the Copa Libertadores for the first time by way of reclassification.

