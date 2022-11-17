“Al fondo hay sitio” was first released in 2009 and quickly became a crowd favorite. With more than 1,000 episodes, the América TV television series has seen different stars in its cast, in addition to having been there to make viewers smile even in moments of greatest crisis.

The program went on hiatus in a tense political environment and has resumed its broadcasts right in the middle of the Castillo government, characterized not necessarily by being very stable.

Despite having been off the air for five years, the rating levels have shown that it is the queen of TV, as it continues to attract as many audiences as in its best moments. This fact is particularly curious, since not all shows enjoy this fanaticism.

“Al fondo hay sitio” has been nominated and winner of several editions of the Luces Awards since 2009. Photo: América TV

Why is “Al fondo hay sitio” so popular?

Despite the fact that there is a certain sector of the population that completely rejects the phenomenon that “Al fondo hay sitio” has become, the reach and popularity that the program has had is undeniable.

Whether it’s been labeled trashy TV or an unedifying production for our society, its massive success has an important factor. Its filmmakers know that very well.

“’There is room at the bottom’ is life itself and how we live it daily and. The series is a tragicomedy that is the faithful reflection of our society with its problems and its joys. For this reason, there was so much viewer identification” revealed Estela Redhead, producer of the show, in an interview with a local media.

“AFHS”: a success in Peru, but a failure abroad

The plot of this beloved series caught on very well with the Peruvian public, which is why its creators believed that it would be an export product. In this way, it was taken to different countries in the region; however, the rejection fell like a bucket of cold water.

Filmaffinity’s “There’s Room at the Back” rating. Photo: Filmaffinity capture

Rating of “In the background there is room” on IMDb. Photo: IMDb capture

Foreign critics destroyed it and it only worked in Ecuador and Bolivia, as revealed by Aaron Picasso, in statements collected by El Popular: “It was launched in several countries, including Bolivia and Ecuador, which was where it hit, but there were also failures, so to speak, not because the series was bad, but because of the jargon.”

“Slang that people did not understand, that, on the other hand, Bolivia and Ecuador did, that is why it failed in other places, but it stayed in Bolivia and Ecuador, where we have a very beautiful audience,” said the actor, who in the first seasons gave life to Jaimito.