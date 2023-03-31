Christopher Montalban has been the focus of drama in “At the bottom there is room”, at least in its last chapters. After he suffered a bus accident with Alessia and his father told him that he is a disappointment every day, the character played by Franco Pennano has had to face a new and uncomfortable situation in the América Televisión series. Specifically, the scene in question took place at Francesca’s restaurant and has sparked the annoyance of several viewers.

Users angry about the scene of Frida and Cristóbal in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Covert Harassment at “AFHS”?

As you remember, Cristobal He had a small incident with Frida, Francesca Maldini’s archenemy: his towel fell off and the lady saw him completely naked. From that moment, the woman seems to have paid special attention to the young man and she was recently seen making some flirtatious comments at him.

Taking into account that the age difference between the two characters in question would be around 40 years, various followers of “AFHS” they believe the plot is normalizing bullying. They made it known through comments on social networks.

“How horrible the scene of Frida and Cristóbal, how do they normalize this?”, “What *** with ‘In the background there is room’? What a ‘cringe’ about the lady ‘gileando'”, “Third or fourth time that ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ wants to normalize harassment”, “‘Al fondo hay sitio’ has already hit rock bottom and they continue with those scriptwriters from ***”, are some of the reactions of viewers.

Users react to the scene of Cristóbal and Frida and say that it normalizes bullying. Photo: Twitter screenshots

