Adal Ramones He has just launched a warning on his Instagram account and it is that he refuses to use the application of TikTokas he assures that he has not fallen into the temptation of said social network, which is one of the most popular to date, but the former driver of Another roll not interested.

And it is that Adal Ramones, who recently returned to TelevisaHe confessed that he is not very interested in being part of TikTok and is very happy only using Instagram where he shares the best moments of his life with his thousands of fans, who support him in everything.

“Who else said me! * friends have put me in theirs… but I still resist downloading the app,” he wrote Adal Ramoneswho also has not made a trend with a celebrity to go viral, since he has also tried to avoid this type of collaboration, which is very common.

Adal Ramones resists TikTok/Instagram

“Master, you should make one to talk to us about comedy, there are many of us who would follow him. I admire him a lot”, “And a pressure they have on me!!! I took out my account in a pandemic, I uploaded few things and never more!!!!”, ” Me, but you who are a reference, why not? Do your thing. The first youtubers learned irreverence, to be fun. Most are copy/paste of your characters, expressions and monologues, “the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Adal Ramones has been one of the most popular Televisa hosts for years and although he had gone to Tv Azteca a long time ago, it was a few months ago that he returned to start a new reality show.

