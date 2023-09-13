Legal advice

a question :

a question:

I am a pilot, and disagreements arose between me and my wife, which reached the courts, and a ruling was issued in her favor with legal rights, custodial housing, and child support. Such expenses require some time to be arranged, but the problem is that she asked the court to issue a decision banning me from traveling to ensure that the expenses are met…so I had to do so. I take leave from my job to try to solve the problem.. but I am at risk of losing my job that requires travel.. What is the legal procedure to solve this problem?

the answer :

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

Of course, you have the right to submit a request to the court to cancel the travel ban accompanied by proof of the nature of your work and a statement that the travel ban in your case is not a guarantee for the implementation of expenses, but rather will lead to the impossibility of implementing them with the loss of your source of livelihood. You can submit a guarantee to the court, and let a guarantor be a guarantor in this case, and we believe that the court will not keep On travel ban.



