It’s starting to get a bit sad for the other nineteen F1 drivers. Week after week, the professional drivers travel around the world to be beaten by a Limburger. The competition would kill to find out what Verstappen’s secret is. Perhaps we will now unravel Verstappen’s secret.

Before every race weekend, Red Bull Racing posts a video of Pérez or Verstappen driving around the circuit in the simulator. In the videos with Verstappen it is noticeable that Verstappen has a strange touch. Every time he fully depresses the accelerator, he makes a movement with his foot. You can also see it in the video below where Verstappen drives at Zandvoort.

A secret button?

If you put on an aluminum foil hat, you can imagine that the Red Bull might have a secret button near the heels. This secret weapon would only work if you activated it with the heel, which is why the FIA ​​cannot find it during regular investigations. This may be a bit far-fetched, as there is a slightly more obvious explanation.

Why does Verstappen do this?

Driver and Youtuber Scott Mansell (no relation to Nigel) has an explanation for Verstappen’s strange tap. The reigning world champion in F1 seems to have had the tap with his right foot since his karting years, but it would also be useful in the other Formula classes. According to Mansell, Verstappen gives the tap to prevent an unnecessary mistake.

You understand that when racing you want to go to full throttle smoothly and as quickly as possible. When you move the foot to full throttle smooth want to perform, your foot can slip off the pedal, and then you won’t go as fast. According to the driver, by moving his heel to the side, Max ensures that his foot does not slip off the pedal when accelerating smoothly.

Now, F1 drivers’ shoes don’t slide off the pedal easily because the pedal is sized to the driver’s foot and there is little room for slipping. But as we said: Verstappen has been doing this since his youth and doesn’t seem to be able to unlearn it.

Yet another possible reason

If we look at the images again in slow-motion, it seems that Verstappen also lowers his foot slightly with the tap. It may therefore also be the case that he uses the ball of his foot to build up pedal pressure sensitively and prefers to hold the full throttle position with his toes. Whatever the reason, apparently it is so ingrained in him or Verstappen likes it so much that he still does it now, whether he races virtually or in the real world.