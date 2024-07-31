Legal advice

a question

A question was received from a reader who said:

I am a mother of a child with special needs. I separated from my husband and obtained custody of the child. My question is: Do I have the right to retain custody of him for life? Or does my custody end after a specific age?

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif:

The validity of women’s custody ends when the male reaches the age of eleven and the female reaches the age of thirteen, unless the court sees fit to extend it in the interest of the children until the male reaches adulthood or the female marries. After that, the father may request custody.

However, with regard to the custody of children with disabilities, Article (156/2) of the Personal Status Law stipulates that women’s custody shall continue if the child in custody is mentally retarded or has a crippling illness, unless the child’s best interests require otherwise.

You can send your inquiries to the email: http://[email protected]

