a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader, in which he says: I bought a new car, and registered it in my wife’s name, and the reason for that is the accumulation of traffic violations on my traffic file, then after less than a year, differences occurred between us and the divorce took place, and she refused to return the car to me again.

Is it possible to prove my right to the ownership of the car and retrieve my trust with her according to the car purchase documents in my name?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

As long as the car was registered in the name of the wife at the time of the marriage, the judiciary rulings are that it is a gift from the husband to his wife, and then it is subject to the provisions of the gift, among which it is forbidden to return the gift from one of the spouses to the other.

You can send questions and legal inquiries in all aspects of life via e-mail ([email protected])