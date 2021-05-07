The Green Party’s strong performance in the polls has led Germans to debate whether the country is close to taking an unprecedented political turn at the national level once Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves power.

The September national elections in Germany will mark the end of the Angela Merkel era after 16 years in power.

And if the polls remain as they are now, they could also mark a very significant turnaround for Europe’s leading economic power.

The reason is that for the first time the real possibility that Germany’s next government will be led by the rising Green Party and its candidate is being discussed, Annalena baerbock.

Several polls Recent reports rank the Greens in first place with about 27 percent in voting intention, while Angela Merkel’s Conservatives rank at 24 percent.

A year ago, the picture was very different: the Conservatives not only had an advantage of more than 20 points over the Greens in one of the main surveysBut it also seemed clear that after Merkel’s departure, they would remain in power.

A Green victory would mark a break with the German political tradition, as the postwar governments, first in West Germany and then in reunified Germany, have been led by one of the country’s two great political blocs, the conservatives of the CDU / CSU and the Social Democrats (SPD).

Smaller parties, such as the Greens or the Liberals of the FDP, have been minority partners in federal coalitions (as happened with the Greens between 1998 and 2005), but have never assumed the Chancellery in Berlin.

The Greens, however, do have a current presence in various regional governments and even lead the state of Baden-Württemberg, in the south of the country.

Climate focus, capital of greens

The good political moment of the Greens, a party that developed in the 1980s as an environmental and pacifist movement, is due as much to its own merits as to the failings of the conservatives and social democrats.

While Merkel’s conservative bloc has been plagued by corruption scandals, failures in handling the pandemic and internal struggles for leadership this election year, the Greens have shown a very different picture.

The election of his candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, a young politician and media, occurred without major public disputes and there is talk of a united party around the candidate.

In addition, the Greens have managed to capitalize on the growing concern about climate change that, beyond the pandemic, continues to be one of the great political issues in the country.

Unlike the other parties, the Greens enjoy great credibility here

“Public interest in the ‘Fridays for Future’ movement, combined with hot and dry summers, made the issue of climate protection become the center of public and media debate,” Ursula Münch, director, told France 24 from the Academy of Political Education in Tutzing, in the south of the country.

“Unlike the other parties, the Greens enjoy great credibility here: since their founding in the late 1970s and early 1980s, they have defended this issue, which has also become a concern of the conservative environment and of the middle class, especially in recent years, “he added.

But this climate approach has also generated new questions on whether the Greens have the spirit and political pragmatism to also face other great challenges for Germany, such as relations with other powers, economic performance or recovery after the pandemic.

This is not a new challenge, but one that has resurfaced in tandem with the growth in polls. Already in 2018, the co-leader of the greens, Robert Habeck, had admitted: “We have not yet managed to make it clear to the public that we can also be entrusted with the security of a country.”

Hence, in this campaign the Greens are also trying to emphasize other areas– From a more assertive foreign policy towards Russia or China, to higher public spending, more emphasis on digital development, or higher taxes for the rich.

Germany’s highest executive position could be held by the Greens, led jointly by Annalena Baerbock. and Robert Habeck. © AFP

These approaches, and especially the potential cost of their programs in times of pandemic, can be problematic when seeking consensus with other parties after elections.

It must not be forgotten that, in Germany, governments are generally coalition.

Government experience

Another challenge the Greens face – and one that has been used by their opponents – is Annalena Baerbock’s relative inexperience.

The 40-year-old Baerbock has risen rapidly within his own party, but has no government experience.

“Germany is one of the largest and most successful industrialized countries in the world,” said Olaf Scholz, German vice chancellor, finance minister and candidate of the Social Democrats recently.

“It should be run by someone who has experience in governing, who not only wants to govern, but can actually do it,” he added.

In addition, there have been questions, for many incomprehensible and open to criticism, about whether Baerbock could combine a potential job as chancellor with her status as the mother of two young daughters. A half he even wondered: “Can a mother be a German Chancellor?”

On answer to such comments, Baerbock has said that “women and mothers should be able to do any job in this country.”

At the same time, her followers and some analysts have pointed to certain similarities with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who not only came to power without much government experience but has also combined her political career with her motherhood.

Some even speak of a possible “Burning effect”In Germany, although of course there are five months to go to see if Baerbock can follow the example of the New Zealand Prime Minister.

And this is important, because the key question is whether the good moment for the Greens is punctual or whether it can be maintained until September 26, the date of the federal elections.

Or, put another way, the question is whether the Germans, normally so prone to favor stability and continuity, will make the political leap to elect the Greens as the country’s main force.

Infratest Dimap is the leading pollster in Germany, thanks to which we know a great diversity of data on the electoral behavior of Germans. This is your first post-election poll of Baerbock and Habeck.

⬆️The Greens +4

Part of the answer will lie in whether the Greens and Baerbock in particular manage to present themselves convincingly as a viable center-left alternative, capable not only of capturing undecided voters but also of leading a power like Germany.

The other part is largely out of their hands: “The strength of the Greens depends above all on the performance of the other parties,” explained Ursula Münch.

“If the recent advances in the fight against the pandemic continue, the position of the CDU / CSU before the electorate will rise again. After all, Germany is a fairly conservative country with a very security-oriented population, “he concluded.

It is not clear, therefore, whether the Greens will achieve their goal of succeeding Merkel and the Conservatives in the Chancellery in Berlin.

However, what seems evident, judging by the current situation, is that they will improve their result of four years ago, when they finished in sixth position with just 8.9 percent of the votes.