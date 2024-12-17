A study published in the ‘European Heart Journal‘ assures that drinking wine moderately could reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases in people with a high probability of suffering from them.

Instead of asking participants about their usual wine consumption, this time, the researchers directed Ramon Estruchfrom the University of Barcelona and the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona, ​​have decided to go one step beyond the classic “how much do you think you drink?” and have analyzed the tartaric acid in the participants’ urine, because, it seems, our responses about wine tend to be as subjective as our opinions about abstract art.

Tartaric acid is a chemical compound naturally present in grapes and derived products, such as wine. According to the researchers, this is a measure «objective and reliable» of wine consumption.

The study finds that light or moderate wine consumption, that is, between half and one glass per day, could reduce the risk of cardiovascular events by up to 50%.









A result that, according to the researchers themselves, exceeds the effect of some medications such as statins. So, while some take a pill, others may opt for a glass of red.

This research is part of a larger study (PREDIMED) that evaluates the effects of a Mediterranean diet (rich in olive oil, vegetables, fruits, nuts and fish, and low in processed or sugary foods and drinks) in people at higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. None of the participants had cardiovascular disease at the start of the study, but all had type 2 diabetes or a combination of risk factors, such as smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and/or a family history of cardiovascular disease.

More than statins

«We have found a much greater protective effect than that observed in other studies. By measuring tartaric acid in urine along with food and beverage questionnaires, we have achieved a more accurate measurement of wine consumption. “A 50% risk reduction is significantly greater than what can be achieved with some medications, such as statins.”

Estruch highlights that this study highlights the importance of moderate wine consumption within a healthy dietary pattern, such as the Mediterranean diet. «Until now, it was estimated that 20% of the effects of the Mediterranean diet could be attributed to moderate wine consumption; However, these results suggest that the effect could be even greater,” he says.

If you’re young, eat fast food, and live in a rainy climate, wine is probably just going to give you a hangover.

But he also warns that These results do not apply to any population.. «This is a finding in older people, with high cardiovascular risk and who live in a Mediterranean country. “If you’re young, eat fast food, and live in a rainy climate, wine is probably just going to give you a hangover.”

In addition, researchers emphasize the importance of maintaining “acceptable” doses. For women, always half that of men. And, please, accompanied by food.

An editorial accompanying the study points out that, although moderate wine consumption appears to be associated with lower mortality and cardiovascular risk, uncertainties remain. This new study, he points out, provides solid evidence through an objective biomarker, urinary tartaric acid, but highlights the complexity of evaluating the effects of alcohol on health and the need for more research that considers consumption patterns and lifestyle factors.

However, he warns Josep María Suelveshead of the Service for the Prevention and Control of Smoking and Injuries in the Public Health Agency of Catalonia to Science Media Centerthat alcohol has negative health effects, including increased cancer risk, that outweigh any possible cardiovascular benefits. The WHOsays, “that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption and it should not be recommended to prevent disease. It is recommended to avoid it completely in minors, pregnancies, driving, dangerous activities or incompatible medical conditions.

Furthermore, adds Suelves, “several of the authors of the commented article mention having received aid in the past from different organizations linked to the alcoholic beverage production sector, as well as the contribution of organizations linked to the wine sector to the financing of the study presented.” .

There is no safe level of alcohol consumption and it should not be recommended to prevent disease.

More critical is Naveed SattarProfessor of Cardiometabolic Medicine at the University of Glasgow (United Kingdom). “Is disappointing to see such research when there is overwhelming evidence that any amount of alcohol increases the risk of many complications, such as hypertension, heart failure, multiple cancers, acute injuries, etc., so focusing on a single measure is quite disappointing. Even in this case, the way this research is done with a biomarker does not prove anything more than what we already know or understand: this study is not a trial, but another observational study and we know that among people who do not drink (the reference group with which drinkers’ risks are compared), many may have reduced or stopped alcohol due to some type of illness, since some illnesses tend to steer people away from alcohol.

«I would strongly recommend people drink as little as possible if they want to be healthier.. The wine paradox is a myth and this article does not add anything new to what is already known,” he concludes.