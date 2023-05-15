All felines that inhabit our planet, from the smallest to the largest, can purr and, just like the wagging of a dog’s tail, the a cat’s purr they are an unequivocal signal that everything in that feline’s life, at that moment, is perfect, but is it really?

Apparently, this omnipresent feline noise is much more mysterious than you might imaginein fact we don’t even know for sure how this noise is produced, let alone why or what it means, add to that the strange effects this tiny rumble has on both cats and their owners, and purring is a phenomenon that has long puzzled cats. scientists.

The first thing to know, and which will surely leave most people shocked, is to know that a cat’s purr does not always indicate its happiness, although this is probably the first – perhaps the only – means of unambiguous feline communication that we learn as human beings. : a purring cat is a happy cat.

Tony Buffington, cat expert and veterinarian at Ohio State Universityjust as far as a cat’s purr is concerned he said to Wired in 2015 that assuming it always indicates the happiness of the cat would be a mistake:

“All behavior depends on history, context and expectations,” he explained. “It’s naive to think that cats can only purr for one reason: it’s like thinking that people can only laugh for one reason.”

Just as we can laugh to relieve tension or out of surprise, A cat’s purr can convey a wide range of emotions. It can often indicate contentment, but not always: sometimes it signals nervousness or fear; other times it is a sign of stress.

“I have witnessed many cats purr when they are dying and when put to sleep. The vet will say something like, “They were purring all the way through,” and people assume they’re happy when they purr. It’s not always like this.”

he said to BBC Future in 2018 Marjan Debevere, feline behaviorist and photographer.

In other words, purring alone can mean, well, pretty much anything. In fact, a cat’s first purr, just a few days old, has nothing to do with happiness – it’s actually more of a reference signal, so their mother cat can find them for feeding time.

For some kittens, those purrs stay with them for life, as author and feline behavior expert Celia Haddon told the BBC:

“Researchers recorded ‘ordinary purrs’ and purrs asking their owners for food”

Because to this day we still don’t know what a cat’s purr represents?

Part of the problem with deciphering this happy buzz is that, unlike dogs, cats have been relatively ignored in the study of animal communication and behavior. Researchers report far more interest in canine than feline behavioral studies, a discrepancy that, to some extent, boils down to practical reasons, such as the natural obedience of dogs compared to cats.

Equally, though, experts point to our different expectations for cats versus dogs. As a general rule, we don’t expect cats to be affectionate or talkative – and let’s face it, a frightened or angry house cat is generally easier to handle than a panicked Doberman – so historically there hasn’t been much motivation to look to understand what they said.

That has started to change, but only recently, as he told the BBC Gary Weitzman, veterinarian and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society:

“We are just starting to understand this and there are more unanswered questions than answers.

In the early 2000s we hypothesized that a cat’s purr has other purposes than the purr [comunicazione]. A cat’s purr is likely to have communication, pacifying and healing properties.

As you may have read, a cat’s purr can actually have healing properties, and that’s because the frequency of vibrations that cause sound varies from about 20 Hz up to 150 Hz and “the purr frequencies correspond to the vibrational/electrical frequencies used in the treatment of bone growth/fractures, pain, edema, muscle growth/strain, joint flexibility, dyspnea and wounds,” as he pointed out a 2001 article.

It’s not as far-fetched as it sounds, also because while studies haven’t yet confirmed the effect in cats, we know that low-intensity vibrations can promote the growth of connective tissue and blood vessels in injured mice e other studies they proved that vibrational therapies at frequencies around 30 Hz can improve bone density in humans.

This has led some researchers to suggest that a cat’s purr can double as a kind of self-therapy after injury or stress. It’s not something you’ll read in the scientific literature, but some cat enthusiasts will even tell you that they’ve seen their life partners use this “purr therapy” for their friends, rumbling those magical frequencies into an injured companion.

Evolutionarily speaking, it’s brilliant. Cats can easily spend up to 18 hours a day sleepingonly occasionally getting up for a manic half hour –or so– to dart around playing with his own toys, or with some wild animal and, apparently, this is probably not the best routine for promoting bone and muscle health.

With purrs, the animals may have figured out a way to bypass this. According to the studies mentioned earlier, the vibrations that buzz through their little bodies act as a low-energy, unconscious way to ward off brittle bones and weakened tissue from their bodies. mostly sedentary. lives.

At this point, there’s clearly more to a cat’s purr than meets the eye, but as it turns out, the therapeutic effects of sound go even deeper than the physical ones, as Weitzman inter alia said:

“I think purring has a big benefit for humans. Aside from the physiological benefits, we have always responded to the psychological effects of the purr. It soothes us and pleases us, like watching the waves against a beach.”

The feeling of stroking a happy purring cat is so relaxing – and, perhaps, vibrationally beneficial – that live with one of the little furry pets showed to radically reduce the risk of death from a heart attack or diseaseand this is not even an effect due to the possession of a pet alone, but exclusively of the cat, in fact no such benefit has been demonstrated from having a dog (it does not purr).

Don’t think, though, that your kitty is purring in your lap just out of the goodness of his own heart. Cats have long proven to be something of an evil genius: who else would intentionally launch their meows to match the sound of a crying baby just to better get their owner’s attention? Indeed, it has been discovered that their purrs are no exception to the rule.

“A loud purr, along with patting or rubbing on the human face, can be used in the morning to wake up a human and then eat breakfast. Most of us feed the cat before ourselves which shows how effective their communication is.”

Haddon pointed out.

And just what makes their purrs so irresistible is their particularly subtle, when a cat wants something from us, it can incorporate an unusually high-frequency call into the normally low rumble. It’s kind of like a subliminal auditory ad, like he said at BBC Science Focus Magazine la professor of animal behavior and cognition at the University of Sussex, Karen McComb:

“The incorporation of a cry within a call that we normally associate with contentment is a rather subtle means of eliciting a response, and purring is probably more acceptable to humans than overt meowing.”

If you feel hurt or betrayed by this information about a cat’s purr, just know this: Cats can use their purr to manipulate our emotions and bend our behavior to their will, but we love them for it.

“We respond to a cat’s purr as a calming stimulus, and we may also have genetically selected cats with a higher propensity to purr”

Weitzman said, and it boils down to a nutshell: There’s no way to fight the purr of a happy cat, so why bother? Whether they are for an ulterior motive or just to show happiness, let’s accept them, in the end they are also good for our health!

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!