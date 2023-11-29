Flying like a bird has to be the most beautiful thing there is. Effortlessly circling like a stork. Tumbling and frolicking like a raven. Gliding like an albatross, just above the rough waves. But do birds also experience it that way? Do they like flying like that?

We can’t ask them, and in any case it is debatable whether animals experience emotions in the same way as we do. But there is still something to be said about it, says Yvonne van Zeeland. She is a veterinary specialist in avian medicine at the Utrecht Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

“Moods are more difficult to read in birds than, for example, in dogs or horses,” she says. In these mammals you can see a lot from the face and ears: discomfort, fear or relaxation. However, birds have a beak, no external ears, and a head that is mostly covered in feathers. “At the same time, each feather can move individually,” says Van Zeeland. “Certain emotions can certainly be derived from this.”

For example, a cockatoo that is excited raises its crest. “That can be positive or negative excitement. And when he is relaxed, his beard feathers fall over his beak. A contented parrot may also grind its beak, preen, or sit on one leg. And the plumage is loose.” A tight plumage indicates tension, she explains. A sick bird actually spreads its feathers extra widely; an aggressive bird may spread its tail. “It has also been established that macaws blush, subtly raise their head feathers and quickly enlarge and contract their pupil when they are united with their owner. These are signals of emotions.”

There are also experiments in which researchers test whether an animal finds something ‘fun’ or ‘important’. Van Zeeland: “For example, you look at how much effort a bird is willing to make to gain access to others of its kind, a bathing opportunity or climbing or playing material. If the bird puts in more effort, that thing will be more important to him.”

Birds therefore exhibit behavior and physical signals that say something about their state of mind and whether they find something fun or important. “But I wouldn’t say that you can link things one-on-one to a specific emotion. It’s more the context and the whole set of signals.”

Air shows

And that flying? Do birds find that fun or important? Van Zeeland is keeping a close eye on things. “Birds that participate in air shows often choose to fly if given the choice. But there are also pet birds that would rather hitch a ride on their owner than fly themselves.” Although she doubts whether that laziness is good for them: exercise is also healthy for birds.

The need to fly can also differ per species. “Macaws, for example, are slender and slender and can fly endlessly during a show. Cockatoos are plumper, with relatively shorter wings. They stop flying sooner and start scurrying around on the ground.”

Van Zeeland suspects that there is real play behavior in the acrobatic ravens. This is defined as repeated behavior that is voluntary and does not immediately appear biologically useful. “But there is also discussion about that,” she qualifies. “Playing can also have a function: exercising muscles and agility, for example, or social connection.”

As a scientist, she remains nuanced, but: “I secretly can’t imagine that ravens don’t like tumbling.”