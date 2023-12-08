The United States Department of Energy’s (DoE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has requested up to 3 million barrels of oil for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) for March 2024. According to an official statement, the announcement reinforces the “commitment of the US President Joe Biden to safeguard and replenish this critical energy security asset.”

According to the office, the DoE has already purchased nearly 9 million barrels of SPR replacement for an average of about $75 per barrel — lower than the average of about $95 per barrel for which SPR oil has been sold. in 2022.

This week, the Department’s deputy secretary stated that the agency is taking advantage of lower oil prices to replenish reserves, but warned that the process is limited by storage conditions.



#DoE #requests #million #barrels #oil #strategic #reserve