7/11/2023 – 2:03 pm

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy (DoE) increased the projection for growth in global demand for oil this year, but reduced that for 2024. The estimates are contained in the Outlook for Energy in the Short Term (Steo, its acronym in English), released this Tuesday, 11.

The American body predicts that world consumption of the commodity will grow by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, to 101.157 million bpd. Last month, the expectation was for an increase of 1.6 million bpd. For 2024, the DoE expects growth of 1.6 million bpd, to 102.803 million bpd – before, the projection was a high of 1.7 million bpd.

The DoE also increased the forecast for the price of Brent at the end of this year, from US$ 78.65 to US$ 79.34, but kept the 2024 price at US$ 83.51.

The EIA also cut the estimate for oil production in the US in 2023 (from 12.61 million bpd to 12.56 million bpd) and raised that for 2024 (from 12.77 million bpd to 12.85 million bpd). bpd)
























