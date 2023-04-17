Faisal Al-Naqbi (Khor Fakkan)

Ambiguity surrounds the position of Brazilian Dodo, the Khorfakkan player, whose current contract expires at the end of the season, and doubts arise about the player’s future with the “Eagles”, and he has been considered one of the most important pillars for four seasons.

Dudu has appeared at a distinguished level since joining Khorkan in 2019, as he led the team to achieve many victories and shine in local competitions, and thanks to his brilliance and creativity on the field, he was named captain of the team in recent seasons.

Concerns about Dudu’s future are increasing, as the player is considered one of the most important foreign players in the team, and many fans and followers have expressed concern about the team losing his services in the next season, if the administration does not start renewing his contract, especially since the season is ending soon and only four matches remain. from the league.