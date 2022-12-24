M2 announces that a version M2 ShotTriggers of the shoot ’em up DoDon Pachi Blissful Death will be launched during 2023 in Japan. Although the release platforms have not yet been revealed, a comparison video between the original arcade edition and the M2 ShotTriggers up Playstation 4.

This new version of the game will offer one mode Super Easy suited to newbies, plus some M2 Gadgetsarcade challenges, and more.

Source: M2 Street Gematsu