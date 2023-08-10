M2 announced the Japanese release date for the shoot’em up collection DoDon Pachi Blissful Death Re: Incarnation. The title will be available in Japan from next December 7th on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch. The introductory price of the digital version will be 4,950 yen (about €31) while the physical version will cost 7,480 yen (about €47).

There will also be one limited edition from 10,780 yen (about € 68) which will include a copy of the game for the chosen platform, the soundtrack, a reprint of the instructions of the original cabinet, a pin and exclusive interviews with the developers, all enclosed in a box illustrated by Junya Inoue.

There is currently no information regarding a possible western release of the game. We just have to wait to find out more.

Source: M2 Street Gematsu