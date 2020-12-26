Former President of Moldova Igor Dodon thanked the Russian authorities for helping the country in the fight against the spread of coronavirus. He published his words of gratitude on Friday, December 25, on his Facebook page following a meeting with the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak in Moscow.

He also expressed gratitude for the extension of the duty-free trade regime for exporters of agricultural products.

“I expressed my sincere gratitude to Dmitry Kozak and the leadership of the Russian Federation for the support of Moldova in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, for gratuitous assistance to our drought-affected farmers and Moldovan exporters in terms of providing duty-free supplies of agro-industrial products to Russia in 2018-2020. market, ”wrote Dodon.

He added that the parties discussed the prospects for economic cooperation between Moldova and Russia, issues of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two states, and also summed up the results of the outgoing year in Moldovan-Russian relations.

On the same day, the head of the Moldovan parliament, Zinaida Greceanîi, announced the country’s intention to strengthen its partnership with Russia. She noted the importance of maintaining and strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between the countries.