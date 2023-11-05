Dodon called on Moldovan citizens to vote against the dictatorial regime

Former President of Moldova Igor Dodon expressed hope that the local elections taking place in the country will begin the liberation of the country from the dictatorial regime of the head of the republic, Maya Sandu. A fragment of a conversation with journalists was published in Telegram-politics channel.

Dodon called on the country’s citizens to vote against Sandu and added that he believes in the people of Moldova. “Everyone goes to the polls! Let’s begin the liberation of the Republic of Moldova!” – he concluded.

Earlier in Moldova, mass opposition rallies took place in a number of cities, advocating for fair elections. Supporters and representatives of the Chance party took part in the “March for Fair Elections”.