Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon believes that there are many more reasons to ban the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PDS) of incumbent President Maia Sandu than to recognize the Shor party as unconstitutional in the country. He wrote about this on June 19 in his Telegram channel.

“There are already many more reasons to ban the PDS in the future than in the case of the Shor party. The power of the PDS will be condemned for the usurpation of power in the state and for political crimes,” he said.

In his opinion, the power of the PDS officially became totalitarian, destroying the opposition forces. “Whoever kills democracy will be removed from the political scene,” Dodon wrote.

On June 19, the Constitutional Court (CC) of Moldova recognized the opposition Shor party as outlawed. This is the first time in the history of the republic that a political force has been banned since 1991, when the Communist Party of Moldova was banned. As follows from the court decision, the deputies of the Shor faction will retain their mandates in parliament, but the faction will be disbanded. After that, they can only act as “independent deputies”.

The data of a sociological survey among residents of Moldova, conducted on May 31, 2022, showed that 56.6% of the country’s population believed that the country was developing in the wrong direction, 30.8% of citizens thought otherwise.

Since September 2022, the Shor party has been holding an indefinite protest action in Chisinau demanding the resignation of the current government. The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to record inflation and unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia.

Against this background, the Shor leadership was accused of illegally financing and promoting the interests of a certain foreign state, as well as trying to destabilize the situation in the country.