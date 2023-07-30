Dodon: Moldovan authorities want to be in trend with the West, expelling Russian diplomats

The decision to expel Russian diplomats from Moldova was made by the authorities to please the West, said the ex-president of Moldova, the leader of the opposition Party of Socialists in the republic, Igor Dodon, transmits TV channel Exclusive TV.

According to him, Chisinau wanted to be in the “trend” with the NATO countries, which had previously acted in a similar way. The politician recalled that the decision was made on the basis of “some newspaper stories.” “Most of the NATO countries have been expelling Russian diplomats in recent months, and the Moldovan authorities, in order to be in the same trend, although we are a neutral country, came up with this story with “plates,” Dodon said.

He called such actions of the authorities in relation to the Russian Federation a diplomatic mistake, since Moscow is a long-standing strategic partner of Moldova.

On July 26, Moldovan government spokesman Daniel Voda announced that the number of employees at the Russian embassy in Chisinau would be reduced to 10 diplomats and 15 technical workers.