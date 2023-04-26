The current Moldovan authorities have taken a course categorically against working at the CIS sites, but this does not mean that the country will be able to quickly withdraw from the Commonwealth, Igor Dodon, the former president of the republic, said in an interview with Izvestia.

“So far, these are unilateral statements by our authorities. Leaving the CIS is not an easy procedure. And even if the Moldovan side makes such a decision at the level of the government and parliament, this will not mean de facto and de jure withdrawal from the CIS, because the decision to withdraw from the CIS is made at the level of all heads of the CIS countries (withdrawal from the organization is possible either with consent of all members of the Commonwealth, or 12 months after the official written notification. – “Izvestia”). I hope that the heads of the Commonwealth will not make such a decision, because the government in Moldova will certainly change, and most of our residents want to stay in the CIS,” Dodon said.

Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nikolai Popescu announced plans to denounce a number of agreements with the CIS in February. In April, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev said that Chisinau had not yet taken any practical steps to withdraw from the Commonwealth. Later, the Moldovan authorities announced the start of the analysis of a number of agreements for subsequent denunciation.

