The ex-president of Moldova, Igor Dodon, said that he would put on the St. George ribbon on May 9, despite threats of fines from the authorities.

On the TV channel GRT On April 28, he called it strange the decision of the authorities to ban the wearing of the St. George ribbon in connection with the recent decision of the Constitutional Court (CC) of the country. We are talking about the partial satisfaction of the appeals of two Moldovan deputies who demanded to ban the Russian symbols used in the course of the SVO – Z and V. However, speaking of the St. George ribbon, its wearing is not prohibited if it does not promote “aggression”.

“Like last year, on May 9 I will come out with a St. George ribbon. If the authorities do something illegal, we will sue. If necessary, we will reach international courts, and I am 100% sure that in this case the Moldovan authorities will be punished for violating human rights,” Dodon said.

The decision to ban the wearing of the symbol of victory in the Great Patriotic War was previously announced by Prime Minister Dorin Rechan.

On April 27, the prime minister specified that just before May 9, the size of the fine for wearing the St. George ribbon would be announced.

In April last year, a ban on the St. George ribbon and symbols V and Z came into force in Moldova. At that time, fines ranged from 4.5 thousand lei (about $250) to 9 thousand lei (about $500).

Deputies of the Socialist Party of Moldova tried to protest this decision. The ban was also condemned by the leaders of Transnistria, public figures and politicians of the Gagauz autonomy. In the spring of 2022, the parliament of the Gagauz autonomy approved the wearing of the St. George ribbon on May 9.