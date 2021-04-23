The leader of the Party of Socialists Igor Dodon accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of usurpation of power. He stated this in his video message published on the official page in Facebook…

According to the former president, Sandu usurped power in Moldova in order to get more mandates in early parliamentary elections. He also noted that the President’s efforts over the past five months have been aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country.

Earlier, the President of Moldova made similar accusations against the country’s parliament and turned to the security forces for help. She stated that she had asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the actions of parliament “through the aspect of an attempt to usurp state power.”

On April 15, the Constitutional Court of Moldova allowed Sandu to dissolve the parliament, which was unable to appoint a government in three months. The president called the deputies corrupt officials who impoverish the country.

The Socialist Party, in turn, demanded Sandu’s resignation, accusing her of an anti-constitutional conspiracy.