At the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, on the course of the Ryder Cup 2023, after the first round of the Italian Open which will close on Sunday, the Australian Lee is leading with a partial of 64 (-7). the Finnish Samooja and the Swede Stenson. Immediately behind there is another trio (65 hits, -6) made up of our Edoardo Molinari, the Australian Hend and the English Pepperell. Well, in the group of sevenths, another blue, Laporta (66 shots, -5). Francesco Molinari, Edoardo’s brother, finished with 69 hits (-2).

What a show

It was Edoardo “Dodo” Molinari himself who moved the debut on the green of the splendid Marco Simone field. In fact, in hole number 7 (par 3), the Turinese made a “hole in one”, a feat from 200 meters which, among other things, allowed the Italian to win a car put up for grabs for the occasion by the title sponsor of the tournament. “It was a magnificent day – the words of Dodo -, even if it was not the first time in my career that I hit the hole on the first shot. But I had never won anything, so this time let’s say it was fruitful … Now let’s hope to continue like this, I have good feelings ”.